CABINET DE COURTAGE est à la recherché d’un(e) courtier en assurance de dommage
Le poste consiste à assurer le service à la clientèle et la vente auprès du cabinet. On cherche une personne motivé et prête à travailler en équipe.
Succursale Huntingdon
• Travail à temps plein (37.5 heures/semaine)
• Diplôme d’étude et permis AMF valide.
• Expérience pertinente de 3 ans
• Atout connaitre logiciel Applied System (Tam Online)
• Dynamique, autonome, bonne esprit d’équipe
• Salaire compétitif, Assurance groupe, & Compagnie contribue à votre REER
• Ambiance de travail agréable
• Bilinguisme un atout
CONFIDENTIALITÉ ASSURÉE
Faire parvenir votre curriculum vitae au dépt. Des ressources humaines.
1710 rue Chateauguay, Huntingdon QC J0S 1H0
450-264-6166 (Demander Julie) ou par courriel : [email protected]
