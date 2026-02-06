CABINET DE COURTAGE est à la recherché d’un(e) courtier en assurance de dommage

Le poste consiste à assurer le service à la clientèle et la vente auprès du cabinet. On cherche une personne motivé et prête à travailler en équipe.

Succursale Huntingdon

• Travail à temps plein (37.5 heures/semaine)

• Diplôme d’étude et permis AMF valide.

• Expérience pertinente de 3 ans

• Atout connaitre logiciel Applied System (Tam Online)

• Dynamique, autonome, bonne esprit d’équipe

• Salaire compétitif, Assurance groupe, & Compagnie contribue à votre REER

• Ambiance de travail agréable

• Bilinguisme un atout

CONFIDENTIALITÉ ASSURÉE

Faire parvenir votre curriculum vitae au dépt. Des ressources humaines.

1710 rue Chateauguay, Huntingdon QC J0S 1H0

450-264-6166 (Demander Julie) ou par courriel : [email protected]

INSURANCE BROKERAGE is looking for a damage insurance broker

The position involves providing customer service and sales to the firm. We are looking for a motivated person ready to work in a team.

Huntingdon Office

• Full-time work (37.5 hours/week)

• Study diploma and valid AMF license.

• Relevant experience of 3 years

• Asset knowledge of Applied System software (Tam Online)

• Dynamic, autonomous, good team spirit

• Competitive salary, group insurance, & Company contributes to your REER

• Pleasant working atmosphere

• Bilingualism an asset

CONFIDENTIALITY ASSURED

Send your curriculum vitae to the human resources department.

1710 rue Chateauguay, Huntingdon QC J0S 1H0

450-264-6166 (Ask for Julie) or by email: [email protected]